Bridge replacement project completion opens Pottawatomie Co. road to traffic

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic can now flow unimpeded on a rural well-traveled Pottawatomie Co. road as a bridge replacement project in the area has been completed.

Officials in Pottawatomie Co. announced on Monday, Dec. 11, that the Havensville Rd. Bridge Project has been completed and is now open to traffic.

County officials noted that the contractor is set to return the week of Dec. 22, to seed the project as pavement striping is set to take place in 2024.

The county said the bridge on Havensville Rd. - about three-quarters of a mile east of Onaga Rd., between Sunflower and Trails End Rd. - has been replaced with a reinforced concrete haunch slab bridge. The roadway is about 28 feet wide.

County officials indicated that the project replaced a 90-year-old bridge. The 2021 Biennial Bridge Inspection of the old bridge found accelerated deterioration of the substructure. Repairs would have cost more than the bridge replacement.

