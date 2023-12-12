Bill introduced to allow potential for rural hospitals to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ senior U.S. Senator has introduced a bill that could allow hospitals in rural areas that previously closed to reopen.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he recently introduced the Rural Emergency Hospital Adjustment Act to allow previously closed for the possibility of reopening previously closed rural hospitals.

Sen. Moran noted that these hospitals would be able to apply for the Rural Emergency Hospital designation if they can show they met all eligibility requirements between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 27, 2020.

Moran indicated that the REH designation was created as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 to allow certain hospitals to convert the new Medicare provider designation - which allows rural hospitals to operate with limited services instead of closing.

Currently, the Senator said hospitals are only eligible for the designation if they met the requirements when the legislation was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020.

“Access to outpatient and emergency services often determines if a rural community can survive,” Moran said. “More than 100 rural hospitals have closed since 2015, and this legislation will allow these hospitals an opportunity to re-open and serve their communities.”

Moran noted that the Rural Emergency Hospital Adjustment Act would extend the eligibility date back to Jan. 1, 2015, for hospitals that were either critical access hospitals or rural hospitals with no more than 50 beds.

