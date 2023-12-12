Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan makes list for best maternity care

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan made the U.S. News and World Report’s list of best hospitals for maternity care for third year in a row.

Ascension Via Christi officials said Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita also earned this recognition.

Ascension Via Christi officials indicated that both the Manhattan and St. Joseph hospitals have made this list each year since its inaugural list was released three years ago.

“Our team does an amazing job in delivering compassionate, personalized care before, during and after delivery,” says Bob Copple, Manhattan hospital president. “This latest recognition is further validation of the quality of care they provide.”

Ascension Via Christi officials said for inclusion on U.S. News List of “high performer,” hospitals must excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including low rates of scheduled early deliveries, C-sections in lower-risk pregnancies, and unexpected newborn complications and high rates of women having the option of a vaginal birth after a Cesarean and exclusive breast milk feeding. They must also meet new federal criteria for “birthing-friendly” practices and track and report their outcomes for patients of different races and ethnicities.

“Because the data is limited to uncomplicated deliveries, it provides an objective look at the quality of maternity care provided by participating hospitals,” says pediatrician Philip Newlin, MD, chief medical officer for Ascension Medical Group Via Christi and clinical leader for Women’s and Children’s Services at Ascension Via Christi.

Ascension Via Christi officials said this fall, Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, along with Ascension Via Christi’s hospitals St. Joseph and in Pittsburg, earned designation by Blue Cross Blue Shield as Blue Distinction Centers+ for Maternity Care. This quality recognition is based on Blue Cross Blue Shield’s analysis of patient outcomes, satisfaction, and additional measures collected as part of its 2023 Maternity Care Provider Survey.

Additionally, Ascension Via Christi officials indicated the hospital in Manhattan was named to Leapfrog’s list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care which was released in October 2022. To qualify, hospitals had to achieve an A or B Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on its spring assessment and meet Leapfrog’s standards for early elective deliveries, Cesarean births, episiotomies, DVT prophylaxis, bilirubin screening and high-risk deliveries.

Ascension Via Christi officials noted the hospital in Manhattan has earned High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier recognition from the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund, a program to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates in Kansas.

Click HERE to learn more about maternity care at Ascension Via Christi.

