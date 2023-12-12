Arrest made after police witness sex offender fire weapon in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An arrest was made after police witnessed a man later found to be a registered sex offender fire a gun in East Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, law enforcement officials near the 2700 block of SE Gilmore Ct. heard gunshots and saw a vehicle known to police leave the area.

A short time later, police said they found the vehicle near Douthitt and SW Fillmore St. and stopped the driver, later identified as Cirilo L. Torres, 22, of Topeka.

During the stop, TPD said a firearm and illegal drugs were found in the vehicle. It was also found that Torres was on parole and not legally allowed to be in possession of either.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Torres was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits

Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license

As of Tuesday, Torres remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond.

The Kanas Bureau of Investigation Offender Registry indicates Torres’ probation follows a September 2022 child sex crimes incident. He was convicted of the sexual solicitation of a child in Bentonville, Ark., in January 2023.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.