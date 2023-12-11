Voting opens for new standard license plate design in Kansas

FILE
FILE(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voting has opened as Kansans decide the new design to grace standard license plates statewide in 2024.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly shared on Monday, Dec. 11, how residents can weigh in on the state’s next standard license plate. Starting Monday, Kansans can click HERE to vote for their favorite plate among five designs created by Mammoth Creative Co. - a Kansas-based marketing firm - and Kansas Tourism.

Voting is set to close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

“Kansans have offered their thoughts on our state’s next license plate through social media and elsewhere, even sending potential designs to my office. Many of these designs were beautiful, but we’re moving forward with this voting process to ensure law enforcement can easily read the selected license plate and to get safer plates on the streets as soon as possible,” Gov. Kelly said. “I encourage Kansans to make their voices heard and am looking forward to announcing the winner next week.”

Kelly noted that the five options continue to align with Kansas Tourism’s “To the Stars” branding and the already-announced guidelines. They incorporate previous public feedback like a lighter blue on the original proposal, a state outline, wheat and sunflowers. The proposals were also chosen as they prioritize public safety.

“It is critical that Kansans be able to quickly identify a vehicle by its license plate – whether that be when reporting erratic driving behaviors, crashes, or Amber Alerts to law enforcement,” Captain Candice Breshears, Kansas Highway Patrol, said. “Every second counts in an emergency, which is why we appreciate that the backgrounds of these license plates do not interfere with the plate combinations.”

State officials indicated that clear and simple designs allow law enforcement officials and traffic systems to quickly and easily read the plate’s number.

“Legible and high-contrast license plates are important for the Kansas Turnpike and for Kansans when they drive on other toll roads,” Steve Hewitt, CEO of the Kansas Turnpike Authority, said. “Having clear State of Kansas license plates will be crucial in keeping tolls low as we transition to cashless tolling in mid-2024.”

Kansans can now vote on their favorite design as many times as they would like until voting closes on Friday. Votes will gauge support for a specific design while minor aspects of the winning design may change to ensure compliance with production protocols. The chosen plate will be announced on Monday, Dec. 18.

Kelly noted that the state did not pay any additional costs for the design of the new plate options for the voting website - both were covered by existing contracts with the firms. The timeline for distribution will be altered due to the preproduction processes that need to be performed after the new design is chosen.

In the meantime, with the help of county treasurer offices, the Governor said the Kansas Department of Revenue will continue its license plate modernization project as originally scheduled. This will include the transition of the embossed plates to the digitally produced license plate process introduced in 2018. The delay of the new design does not stop the process, all plates will continue to be printed with the current design until the new one is chosen and printing systems are adjusted.

To vote, click HERE.

