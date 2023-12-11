Topeka United shows off celebrations of holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The holiday season is marked by many observances and traditions.

Topeka United is bringing them together to celebrate our various cultures.

Topeka city councilwoman and Topeka United member Karen Hiller and Omar Hazim from Topeka’s Islamic Center visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of Peace: A Multicultural Holiday Evening.

The event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd.

People are invited to enjoy performances and presentations showcasing various cultures, along with cultural food tastes, including Mediterranean, Soul Food and Mexican. Festivities highlights will include Diwali, Kwanzaa, Islamic celebrations and Native American traditions.

