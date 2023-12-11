Topeka official arrested following weekend domestic disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Chief Financial Officer has been arrested following a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

Officials with the City of Topeka said on Monday, Dec. 11, that they are aware of an incident involving the city’s Chief Financial Officer, Freddy Mawyin.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, the Topeka Police Department says it was called to a home in the 4400 block of SW Lincolnshire Rd. with reports of a past domestic dispute. The incident had allegedly happened on Saturday.

Throughout the course of the investigation, TPD said it found reason to believe Mawyin to be the suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on domestic battery.

City officials noted that Mawyin has been placed on administrative leave, which will allow them to conduct their own investigation in addition to TPD’s criminal investigation. As this relates to a personnel matter, the city will make no further comment.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, Mawyin remains behind bars with no bond listed.

