Topeka native DeShawn Hanika transfers to KU

FILE - Iowa State tight end DeShawn Hanika walks on the field during an NCAA college football...
FILE - Iowa State tight end DeShawn Hanika walks on the field during an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. A Story County judge granted the prosecution's motion on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, to dismiss a misdemeanor tampering with records charge against Hanika after the state waited too long to indict him. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth, File)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden product DeShawn Hanika is coming home to continue his college football career.

The Topeka native spent 2018-2019 at Butler Community College, not using any of his eligibility. He then transferred to Iowa State, where he spent the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons.

The former Cyclone announced his decision to come home via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Hanika broke out as a tight end in the 2022 season, catching 17 passes for 244 yards and 4 touchdowns. He sat out the 2023 season due to his alleged involvement with the Iowa State sports betting situation.

