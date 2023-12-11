Topeka Mayor focusing on economic development, homelessness solutions in new year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Topeka has big issues on the table heading into the new year.

Mayor Mike Padilla visited Eye on NE Kansas to provide an update.

Padilla said homelessness remains a concern for city leaders. He said they are not simply waiting for the work of a consultant to be complete. Rather, he said they are continuing to implement a new camping ordinance and work to increase availability of safe, affordable housing.

The Mayor also said economic development is a key focus for 2024. He said many projects are in the works and at different stages of becoming reality. He said he is confident announcements are ahead, bringing both small and large businesses to the area.

Through all the efforts, Padilla said it is imperative that the City of Topeka and Shawnee Co. work together. He cited Hotel Topeka as one example, since the hotel - now owned by the city - sits adjacent to the county-owned Stormont Vail Events Center and Maner Conference Center properties.

