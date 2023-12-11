Topeka man arrested after victim raped, another held at gunpoint

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after it was alleged he raped a victim and held another at gunpoint over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of SW Gage Blvd. with reports of a medical emergency.

When first responders arrived, they said it was alleged that Hector M. Solis-Canas, 25, of Topeka, had raped an individual and threatened another person with a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Solis-Canas was later found in the 3600 block of SW Twilight Dr. and was arrested.

He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Rape

Aggravated assault

As of Monday, Dec. 11, Solis-Canas remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

