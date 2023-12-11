Topeka man arrested after victim raped, another held at gunpoint

Hector Solis-Canas
Hector Solis-Canas(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after it was alleged he raped a victim and held another at gunpoint over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of SW Gage Blvd. with reports of a medical emergency.

When first responders arrived, they said it was alleged that Hector M. Solis-Canas, 25, of Topeka, had raped an individual and threatened another person with a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Solis-Canas was later found in the 3600 block of SW Twilight Dr. and was arrested.

He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Rape
  • Aggravated assault

As of Monday, Dec. 11, Solis-Canas remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Passenger grabs wheel causing collision that left two injured on I-70 in KC
TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warn residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City
Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter
5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities
FILE
Topeka Police investigate weekend shooting that injured one
FILE
Rollover crash on rural Northwestern Kansas road leads to driver’s death

Latest News

Gov. Kelly hears the final recommendations of the Early Childhood Transition Task Force on...
Task force makes final recommendations to alter Kansas early childhood system
One man is behind bars after he allegedly got naked in front of three teenage girls in a...
Arrest made after man undresses in front of teens in Manhattan hot tub
An annual holiday event at one of the Capital City’s historical sites promises Topekans the...
Old Prairie Town Christmas to create atmosphere of cheer in Topeka
Members of the local Honor Guard in Topeka and Emporia were treated to a special on-field...
Local Honor Guard members present colors ahead of Chiefs game
Voting has opened as Kansans decide the new design to grace standard license plates statewide...
Voting opens for new standard license plate design in Kansas