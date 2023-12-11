Task force makes final recommendations to alter Kansas early childhood system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Consolidation of services is the top recommendation of a task force designed to lead an overhaul of the state’s early childhood system.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the Kansas Early Childhood Transition Task Force presented its final report and outlined how the Sunflower State can better serve children and families.

Gov. Kelly noted that the task force was meant to analyze Kansas’ early childhood system and identify steps to reduce burdens on families, increase accountability for programs and eliminate inefficiencies and gaps.

“A key component of making Kansas the best state to raise a family is giving our children the strongest possible start to life,” Kelly said. “Thank you to the Early Childhood Transition Task Force members for their hard work, for listening to Kansans across the state this past summer, and for putting together a blueprint for action. Their final report will help me determine the best path forward to make early childhood services more accessible and affordable for all Kansas families.”

Kelly indicated that the final report drew from a series of public input sessions held statewide throughout the summer and highlights the ned to consolidate services to reduce red tape and burdens on families. It has been recommended that the state unify its “early childhood care and education services into a single state entity.”

“I’m proud to have guided the Early Childhood Transition Task Force through its work this past year, said Sam Huenergardt, Co-Chair of the ECTTF. “Our final recommendation to consolidate Kansas’ early childhood care and education services into one entity would reduce the burden on children and families attempting to navigate the current system. Thank you to Governor Kelly and the Task Force for their dedication to Kansas families and future generations.”

The Governor said other recommendations included the collection and sharing of data that could improve the provision and accountability of services as well as provide greater support for families and businesses who seek access to or provide childcare.

“It has been a true honor to serve as Co-Chair of the Early Childhood Transition Task Force,” said Cornelia Stevens, Co-Chair of the ECTTF. “The group’s commitment to improving systems and processes that will positively impact Kansas children and families was evident in every discussion. The recommendations provided were well thought out and will result in a more efficient and effective system for Kansas children and families.”

Kelly said she will take the recommendations under advisement and decide next steps to begin a process to unify the state’s early childhood services. The task force included representatives from the business, government, advocacy and early childhood sectors, as well as members of the state legislature. The Hunt Institute also provided operational support and policy guidance to the task force.

To view a full copy of the final report, click HERE.

