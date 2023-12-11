Stolen stop sign near Leonardville costs KDOT hundreds

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers near Leonardville have been warned of a stolen stop sign that will cost transportation officials hundreds to repair as police search for the culprit.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, law enforcement officials were called to the intersection of Fairview Church and Cavalry Rd. in Leonardville with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an employee of the Kansas Department of Transportation who reported the stop sign posted at the intersection had been stolen and a wooden post had been broken.

RCPD noted that the crime cost KDOT around $500.

Drivers have been warned to be aware of the missing signage.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.