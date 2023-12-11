Stolen stop sign near Leonardville costs KDOT hundreds

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers near Leonardville have been warned of a stolen stop sign that will cost transportation officials hundreds to repair as police search for the culprit.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, law enforcement officials were called to the intersection of Fairview Church and Cavalry Rd. in Leonardville with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an employee of the Kansas Department of Transportation who reported the stop sign posted at the intersection had been stolen and a wooden post had been broken.

RCPD noted that the crime cost KDOT around $500.

Drivers have been warned to be aware of the missing signage.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Passenger grabs wheel causing collision that left two injured on I-70 in KC
TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warn residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City
Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter
5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities
FILE
Topeka Police investigate weekend shooting that injured one
FILE
Rollover crash on rural Northwestern Kansas road leads to driver’s death

Latest News

FILE
Early-morning house fire costs Topeka homeowners $20k in damages
Washburn Tech electrical student Bodie Dillon (L) stands inside the new Washburn University...
FIRST LOOK: Students help new Washburn University president’s house take shape
Electrical students got the opportunity to showcase their skills.
Washburn Tech students help with new residence
Zebadiah Williams
Disturbance leads to arrest of one after break-in victim threatened with weapon