Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking the Supreme Court to intervene to decide on the question of Donald Trump’s immunity in the case surrounding Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn lawful 2020 election results.

Smith’s move comes after the Trump defense team appealed to have the case dismissed citing presidential immunity, arguing he cannot be tried for any role in the insurrection because he was in office at the time. Trump’s appeal could delay the case, forcing Smith to seek higher authority to keep proceedings on track.

Smith said in his petition, in part, “…this case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office.” The special counsel is asking for an expeditious resolution from the court so as to not further delay proceedings.

We do not yet know if the justices will take up this case and how long it would take to answer the question of immunity. Trump’s trial in DC is supposed to begin March 4.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Passenger grabs wheel causing collision that left two injured on I-70 in KC
TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warn residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City
Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter
5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities
FILE
Topeka Police investigate weekend shooting that injured one
FILE
Rollover crash on rural Northwestern Kansas road leads to driver’s death

Latest News

Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity
Washburn Tech electrical student Bodie Dillon (L) stands inside the new Washburn University...
FIRST LOOK: Students help new Washburn University president’s house take shape
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury in the damages lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani hears the racist threats election workers received
Electrical students got the opportunity to showcase their skills.
Washburn Tech students help with new residence
Zebadiah Williams
Disturbance leads to arrest of one after break-in victim threatened with weapon