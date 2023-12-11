Royals bring back former LHP Will Smith

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Smith began his career in Kansas City and now returns just over a decade later.

Left-handed reliever Will Smith and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract, sources tell ESPN.



Smith, 34, made his big league debut with the Royals in 2012. He has won a World Series ring each of the last three seasons. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2023

The 34-uear-old signed a one-year $5 million dollar contract.

A fun fact about Smith, he’s won the last three World Series, most recently with the Texas Rangers. Smith has been a journeymen since leaving Kansas City, playing for Milwaukee, San Francisco, Atlanta and Houston.

He started his career as a starter in 2012 but moved into a relief role ever since.

He had 22 saves with the Rangers last season with a 2-7 record and a 4.40 ERA.

