Royals bring back former LHP Will Smith

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Smith began his career in Kansas City and now returns just over a decade later.

The 34-uear-old signed a one-year $5 million dollar contract.

A fun fact about Smith, he’s won the last three World Series, most recently with the Texas Rangers. Smith has been a journeymen since leaving Kansas City, playing for Milwaukee, San Francisco, Atlanta and Houston.

He started his career as a starter in 2012 but moved into a relief role ever since.

He had 22 saves with the Rangers last season with a 2-7 record and a 4.40 ERA.

