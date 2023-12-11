Police warn Facebook users of new scams circulating through Messenger

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Clay Center have warned Facebook users of new scams circulating through Messenger and have warned them to stay vigilant.

The Clay Center Police Department says that on Monday, Dec. 11, it received recent reports of a new scam circulating on social media and has warned residents to remain vigilant.

CCPD noted that if residents receive an IM through Facebook Messenger that claims to be from a federal government employee, they should delete the message immediately as it is a scam.

Police warned that the federal government will never use social media to contact residents.

CCPD also warned Facebook users that if they receive a message from a friend asking for money via CashApp, PayPal or Venmo, they should contact that person before money is sent to ensure they were not hacked.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.