Police in Manhattan seek child sex offender after online solicitation

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are on the hunt for a possible sex offender after photos of a 12-year-old boy in Manhattan were solicited online.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 9, law enforcement officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of a child sex crime.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an unknown suspect solicited photos of a 12-year-old boy online.

Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said no further information will be released.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

