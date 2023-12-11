Police investigate alleged rape in Manhattan reported over the weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have opened an investigation into an alleged rape that happened in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Sunday, Dec. 10, law enforcement officials opened an investigation into an alleged rape in Manhattan.

RCPD noted that a 22-year-old woman reported she had been raped by a man that she knew.

Due to the nature of the crime, no further information will be released about the incident.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.