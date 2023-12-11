Police investigate alleged rape in Manhattan reported over the weekend

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have opened an investigation into an alleged rape that happened in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Sunday, Dec. 10, law enforcement officials opened an investigation into an alleged rape in Manhattan.

RCPD noted that a 22-year-old woman reported she had been raped by a man that she knew.

Due to the nature of the crime, no further information will be released about the incident.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Passenger grabs wheel causing collision that left two injured on I-70 in KC
TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warn residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City
Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter
5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities
FILE
Topeka Police investigate weekend shooting that injured one
FILE
Rollover crash on rural Northwestern Kansas road leads to driver’s death

Latest News

Zebadiah Williams
Disturbance leads to arrest of one after break-in victim threatened with weapon
FILE
Local students serve up next school lunch as recipes win statewide challenge
FILE
Drivers warned county road southeast of Topeka set to close
Nathan DeLong
Attempted break-in leads to man’s arrest after victim threatened with gun