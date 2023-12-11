Old Prairie Town Christmas to create atmosphere of cheer in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual holiday event at one of the Capital City’s historical sites promises Topekans the chance to step back in time and enjoy the magic of the season.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that Old Prairie Town Christmas is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Historic site at 124 NW Fillmore St.

SCP+R said the event promises fun at every turn as children will be able to write a letter to Santa in the Pauline Depot and then help an elf deliver presents on the railroad hand car. Kids can also take a selfie with Santa in the Ward-Meade mansion and then make a Christmas craft in the Preston-Hale Room of the mansion.

Park officials indicated that the story of the original cabin Christmas will be featured in the Ward-Cabin. Meanwhile, youths from It Takes a Village are set to perform music and dance in the Everest Church. Families will also be able to listen to Christmas stories in the Victor Schoolhouse.

Over in the green space outside of the Mulvane General Store, SCP+R said kids will be able to play in the artificial snow generated by snowmen or take a selfie with the inflatable snow globe. A Christmas display in the store’s main window will encourage patrons to shop for nostalgic gifts inside.

Meanwhile, the Potwin Drug Store will also be open to serve soda fountain treats. Patrons can also shop for vintage candies that make a great stocking stuffer.

Lastly, park officials said a fire pit will be available where guests can purchase a kit to make s’mores or grab a warm beverage from the el Cafecito Beverage Cart. Admission is set to cost $5 per person at the gate.

