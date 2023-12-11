New Details: 7-year-old flown to KC hospital after collision south of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - New details released about a crash south of Lawrence have revealed that a 7-year-old boy was flown to a Kansas City hospital.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of N. 600 and E. 1452 Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2014 Dodge Dart driven by a 58-year-old Lawrence woman had been headed east on N. 600 Rd. behind another vehicle that had stopped to turn left onto E. 1452 Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Dart’s driver swerved to avoid a rear-end collision, however, she hit a westbound 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by a 29-year-old woman from Baldwin City.

First responders noted that both women were taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Meanwhile, the Corolla’s passenger, a 7-year-old boy from Baldwin City, was flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

No further information has been released but will be part of a completed crash report.

