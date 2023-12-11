Monday forecast: A nice start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The overall weather pattern this week will be dry with temperatures near or above average with both lows and highs. A good week to enjoy the outdoors for December standards.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today, it may end up being the nicest day of the work week due to the sunny skies and the combination of comfortable temperatures and light winds.

Monitoring a mid-week storm system that for now remains out toward the western half of KS but will monitor it in the coming days in case it shifts a bit farther east.



With the week being quiet due to dry conditions and nothing too extreme as far as temperatures changes for the week, confidence is high on the overall weather pattern. We won’t have much in the way of breezy conditions like we had at times last week, in fact wind gusts 15-20 mph will likely be the highest winds will be all week. The only downside to the week will be quite a bit of cloud cover after today.

Normal High: 45/Normal Low: 25 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30°. Winds W/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Clouds will continue to increase. Highs in the low-mid 40s north of I-70 with mid 40s to around 50° along and south of I-70. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

The rest of the week will generally be in the upper 20s-low 30s for lows and highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Obviously clouds will have an impact on how cool it will stay or if there’s more sun, it could be warmer that the forecast indicates.

Looking ahead to the long range with one model going out to Christmas, it looks to continue to remain mild with a chance of rain on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately for those that are wishing for one, it’s looking like a very low probability there will be a white Christmas this year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.