Monday forecast: A nice start to the week

Near/above average temperatures this week
By Doug Meyers
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The overall weather pattern this week will be dry with temperatures near or above average with both lows and highs. A good week to enjoy the outdoors for December standards.

Taking Action:

  1. Enjoy today, it may end up being the nicest day of the work week due to the sunny skies and the combination of comfortable temperatures and light winds.
  2. Monitoring a mid-week storm system that for now remains out toward the western half of KS but will monitor it in the coming days in case it shifts a bit farther east.

With the week being quiet due to dry conditions and nothing too extreme as far as temperatures changes for the week, confidence is high on the overall weather pattern. We won’t have much in the way of breezy conditions like we had at times last week, in fact wind gusts 15-20 mph will likely be the highest winds will be all week. The only downside to the week will be quite a bit of cloud cover after today.

Normal High: 45/Normal Low: 25
Normal High: 45/Normal Low: 25(WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30°. Winds W/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Clouds will continue to increase. Highs in the low-mid 40s north of I-70 with mid 40s to around 50° along and south of I-70. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

The rest of the week will generally be in the upper 20s-low 30s for lows and highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Obviously clouds will have an impact on how cool it will stay or if there’s more sun, it could be warmer that the forecast indicates.

Looking ahead to the long range with one model going out to Christmas, it looks to continue to remain mild with a chance of rain on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately for those that are wishing for one,  it’s looking like a very low probability there will be a white Christmas this year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Passenger grabs wheel causing collision that left two injured on I-70 in KC
TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warn residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City
FILE
Topeka Police investigate weekend shooting that injured one
FILE
Rollover crash on rural Northwestern Kansas road leads to driver’s death
An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’

Latest News

Mild start to the week
Settling into an average pattern
Settling into an average pattern
Cooler and sunnier for Saturday
Cooler and sunnier for Saturday
Midday short term computer model update on rainfall totals possible through this evening
Friday forecast: Still mild today, seasonal this weekend