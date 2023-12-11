Mello Dotson to return to Kansas next season
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks cornerbacks room will have one familiar face in 2024.
Dotson took to X/Twitter to announce he’s coming back for another year.
Back for revenge. pic.twitter.com/Wz4GpY05RN— Mello Dotson (@MelloDotson) December 11, 2023
Dotson played in 12 games, recorded 44 total tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and four interceptions which two of them were pick-six’s against Oklahoma and Iowa State.
