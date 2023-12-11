Mello Dotson to return to Kansas next season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks cornerbacks room will have one familiar face in 2024.

Dotson took to X/Twitter to announce he’s coming back for another year.

Dotson played in 12 games, recorded 44 total tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and four interceptions which two of them were pick-six’s against Oklahoma and Iowa State.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.