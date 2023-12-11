Mello Dotson to return to Kansas next season

Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson (3) breaks up a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Adonai...
Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson (3) breaks up a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks cornerbacks room will have one familiar face in 2024.

Dotson took to X/Twitter to announce he’s coming back for another year.

Dotson played in 12 games, recorded 44 total tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and four interceptions which two of them were pick-six’s against Oklahoma and Iowa State.

