Medicaid audit reviews ineligible payments, KDHE oversight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-year audit has revealed overpayments made from one Kansas Medicaid program.

Kansas Medicaid Inspector General Steven D. Anderson submitted his review of the TransMed Program, in which he looked for beneficiaries being paid past their 12-month eligibility windows.

Anderson found over $16 million was paid to 2,322 beneficiaries enrolled past their window over a three-year period from 2019 and 2021. Extrapolations included in the audit project about a quarter of those beneficiaries may still be receiving payments, which would equal a further $1.5 million over six months.

We extrapolated 25% from the original 2,322 beneficiaries, leaving 580 who potentially continue to be covered through TransMed. The average monthly payment per beneficiary in June 2023, was $452.56. The savings in capitation payments for terminating beneficiaries who have 4 remained on TransMed since

Anderson said KDHE acknowledged oversight failures on its part and is taking steps to implement changes he recommended like increased tracking and more transparent education for users.

“Our report included several findings and recommendations intended to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of KDHE’s administration of the TransMed Program.” Anderson said. “I am pleased to note that KDHE leadership acknowledged and agreed with the majority of the findings and recommendations and are taking steps to implement the changes.”

Anderson submitted his report to Attorney General Kris Kobach, KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek, and the Robert G. (Bob) Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight. You can read the full report here.

“Medicaid funds should be used by the people who really need them, and eliminating waste ensures our most vulnerable receive the care they need and that taxpayers have confidence that their dollars are spent wisely,” Kobach said.

TransMed is estimated to pay out approximately $38.6 million each year, while Kansas accounts for $4 billion in annual Medicaid expenditures.

