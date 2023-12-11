Local students serve up next school lunch as recipes win statewide challenge

FILE
FILE(Mary Green)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - Local culinary students might be serving up the next school lunch nationwide as recipes they submitted in a statewide challenge were selected as winners.

District officials with Valley Falls Public Schools USD 338 announced on Monday, Dec. 11, that culinary arts students at the high school were chosen as the winners of the Kansas State on a Plate recipe challenge. The recipes will now be vetted by the USDA and could be included in school lunch and snack programs nationwide.

USD 338 noted that students submitted two recipes, Kansas Granola and Berry Delicious. The first is a recipe modified to include roasted soybeans and wheat as local ingredients as oats fit for consumption are hard to source locally. Meanwhile, the latter is an applesauce mixture that includes aronia berries or chokeberries.

The State on a Plate recipe challenge, which is hosted by the Kansas State Department of Education, requires students to develop a recipe that includes a food product local to Kansas as the main ingredient. All teams receive a $200 sub-grant.

