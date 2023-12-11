Local Honor Guard members present colors ahead of Chiefs game
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the local Honor Guard in Topeka and Emporia were treated to a special on-field experience ahead of the Chiefs-Bills game.
Members of Local 83 Honor Guard in Topeka say they aided the Emporia Honor Guard as they presented the nation’s colors ahead of the Chiefs-Bills game on Sunday, Dec. 10.
Members got a tour of the locker rooms at Arrowhead Stadium beforehand and presented the flags on the field as the national anthem was sung.
The Chiefs did lose the game 20-17 to the Bills, however, honor guard members said it was still a great time and an honor.
