Local Honor Guard members present colors ahead of Chiefs game

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the local Honor Guard in Topeka and Emporia were treated to a special on-field experience ahead of the Chiefs-Bills game.

Members of Local 83 Honor Guard in Topeka say they aided the Emporia Honor Guard as they presented the nation’s colors ahead of the Chiefs-Bills game on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Members of Local 83 and the Emporia Honor Guards present the nation's colors ahead of the Chiefs game on Dec. 10. 2023.(Local 83 Honor Guard)

Members got a tour of the locker rooms at Arrowhead Stadium beforehand and presented the flags on the field as the national anthem was sung.

The Chiefs did lose the game 20-17 to the Bills, however, honor guard members said it was still a great time and an honor.

Members of Local 83 and the Emporia Honor Guards prepare to present the nation's colors ahead of the Chiefs game on Dec. 10. 2023.(Local 83 Honor Guard)

