At least one dead following weekend collision southeast of Wichita

FILE
FILE(Source: KNOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person has died as the result of a 2-vehicle collision on a rural road southeast of Wichita over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SW 150th and SW Santa Fe Lake Rd. in Butler Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one vehicle had been headed west on SW 150th Rd. Meanwhile, the other had been headed south on SW Santa Fe Lake Rd.

KHP said the first vehicle failed to stop at the posted stop sign and hit the second. The impact caused both vehicles to crash off the road at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Emergency crews noted that the first vehicle stopped in the ditch while the second rolled once before it landed on its wheels and rested against a tree.

First responders said there was at least one fatality as a result of the crash, however, no identities of the vehicles’ occupants have been released. The makes and models of their vehicles have also not been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Passenger grabs wheel causing collision that left two injured on I-70 in KC
TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warn residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City
FILE
Topeka Police investigate weekend shooting that injured one
FILE
Rollover crash on rural Northwestern Kansas road leads to driver’s death
An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’

Latest News

Members of Local 83 and the Emporia Honor Guards prepare to present the nation's colors ahead...
Local Honor Guard members present colors ahead of Chiefs game
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Kansas Youth Chorale Marks 14th Season at First Presbyterian Church, Joined by ‘This...
Kansas Youth Chorale strikes a joyful note in a holiday concert
Eight different nativity scenes re-enacted the birth of Christ with live animals and over one...
First Lutheran Church presents annual living nativity to tell the Christmas story