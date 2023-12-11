At least one dead following weekend collision southeast of Wichita

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person has died as the result of a 2-vehicle collision on a rural road southeast of Wichita over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SW 150th and SW Santa Fe Lake Rd. in Butler Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one vehicle had been headed west on SW 150th Rd. Meanwhile, the other had been headed south on SW Santa Fe Lake Rd.

KHP said the first vehicle failed to stop at the posted stop sign and hit the second. The impact caused both vehicles to crash off the road at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Emergency crews noted that the first vehicle stopped in the ditch while the second rolled once before it landed on its wheels and rested against a tree.

First responders said there was at least one fatality as a result of the crash, however, no identities of the vehicles’ occupants have been released. The makes and models of their vehicles have also not been released.

