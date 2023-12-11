Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2024 announced as preparations underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Class of 2024 for the Capital City’s Leadership Greater Topeka has been announced as 160 nominations were sifted through.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says that Leadership Greater Topeka, which was founded in 1984, is a program to identify aspiring and established leaders within the community to participate in a competitive annual leadership training course.

GTP noted that class members attend a retreat and nine day-long sessions that begin in January and continue through May. These classes allow participants to increase their ability to lead as they learn about the challenges the Capital City and surrounding communities face and how they can work to influence important issues.

On Monday, Dec. 10, GTP announced its selections for Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2024 which came from more than 160 nominations. The Class of 2024 is as follows:

Alex Adame-Bipes, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Professional, FHLBank Topeka

Nadia Arbelo, Interim Regional Director, Kansas SBDC @ Washburn

Joe Beasley, Assistant Vice President, Trust Officer, BOK Financial

LeAnn Brungardt, Youth Services Supervisor, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library

Vidal Campos, Sergeant, Topeka Police Department

Sheryl Dick, SVP Member Services/Chief Retail Officer, Azura Credit Union

Jackie Fox, Project Manager, HTK Architects

Zach Frank, Dean, School of Applied Studies, Washburn University

Janice Gilmer-Gentry, Manager, CMS Programs, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Makayla Girodat, Realtor, Entrepreneur, Genesis Realtors LLC, self employed

Phelica Glass, Clinical Social Worker (LSCSW, GCCA-C, FAAGC, CSOTP, SPARC), Phelicia Glass, LSCSW, LLC

Rob Gregory, AVP, CISO, Security Benefit

Wrylie Guffey, Animal Curator & Elephant Manager, Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center

Caitlyn Halsey, Founder/Employment Services Director, Dialogue Coffee House

Jade Kerr, Accounting Director/Controller, Capitol Federal Savings Bank

Payton Kolling, Senior, Washburn Rural High School

Sarah Lucero, Director of Title Services, USD 437

Jill Martin, VP of Life Operations, Advisors Excel

Danielle Martin, TV Host/Producer, Advisors Excel

Stephanie Norwood, Director, Entrepreneurship & Small Business, GO Topeka

Michael Odupitan, CEO & Founder, Omni Circle Group

Eric Patterson, Marketing Consultant, WIBW

Amy Pinger, Sr. Community Engagement Manager, Harvesters - The Community Food Network

Cassie Richardson, Senior Vice President-Marketing Manager, CoreFirst Bank & Trust

Carmen Romero-Nichols, Operations Manager, ECI Services

Lucas Ryan, Regulation and Policy Specialist, Kansas Department of Health & Environment

Paula Sanders, Director Magnet & Clinical Excellence, Stormont Vail Health

Damon Shore, Continuous Improvement Engineer, MARS Wrigley

Troy Simoneau, Director of Operations, Kansas Gas Service

Jason Smith, Director of Volunteer Engagement and Events, Topeka Civic Theatre

Andrew Tague, Associate Attorney, Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer, LLP

Jason Tyron, Deputy Director of Public Works, City of Topeka

Steven Vickery, Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, MARS Wrigley

Shane Warta, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Topeka Community Foundation

Cola White, Finance Manager, Cornerstone of Topeka

Andrew Wright, Delivery Group Leader, Bartlett & West

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.