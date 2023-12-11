Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2024 announced as preparations underway
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Class of 2024 for the Capital City’s Leadership Greater Topeka has been announced as 160 nominations were sifted through.
The Greater Topeka Partnership says that Leadership Greater Topeka, which was founded in 1984, is a program to identify aspiring and established leaders within the community to participate in a competitive annual leadership training course.
GTP noted that class members attend a retreat and nine day-long sessions that begin in January and continue through May. These classes allow participants to increase their ability to lead as they learn about the challenges the Capital City and surrounding communities face and how they can work to influence important issues.
On Monday, Dec. 10, GTP announced its selections for Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2024 which came from more than 160 nominations. The Class of 2024 is as follows:
- Alex Adame-Bipes, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Professional, FHLBank Topeka
- Nadia Arbelo, Interim Regional Director, Kansas SBDC @ Washburn
- Joe Beasley, Assistant Vice President, Trust Officer, BOK Financial
- LeAnn Brungardt, Youth Services Supervisor, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
- Vidal Campos, Sergeant, Topeka Police Department
- Sheryl Dick, SVP Member Services/Chief Retail Officer, Azura Credit Union
- Jackie Fox, Project Manager, HTK Architects
- Zach Frank, Dean, School of Applied Studies, Washburn University
- Janice Gilmer-Gentry, Manager, CMS Programs, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Makayla Girodat, Realtor, Entrepreneur, Genesis Realtors LLC, self employed
- Phelica Glass, Clinical Social Worker (LSCSW, GCCA-C, FAAGC, CSOTP, SPARC), Phelicia Glass, LSCSW, LLC
- Rob Gregory, AVP, CISO, Security Benefit
- Wrylie Guffey, Animal Curator & Elephant Manager, Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center
- Caitlyn Halsey, Founder/Employment Services Director, Dialogue Coffee House
- Jade Kerr, Accounting Director/Controller, Capitol Federal Savings Bank
- Payton Kolling, Senior, Washburn Rural High School
- Sarah Lucero, Director of Title Services, USD 437
- Jill Martin, VP of Life Operations, Advisors Excel
- Danielle Martin, TV Host/Producer, Advisors Excel
- Stephanie Norwood, Director, Entrepreneurship & Small Business, GO Topeka
- Michael Odupitan, CEO & Founder, Omni Circle Group
- Eric Patterson, Marketing Consultant, WIBW
- Amy Pinger, Sr. Community Engagement Manager, Harvesters - The Community Food Network
- Cassie Richardson, Senior Vice President-Marketing Manager, CoreFirst Bank & Trust
- Carmen Romero-Nichols, Operations Manager, ECI Services
- Lucas Ryan, Regulation and Policy Specialist, Kansas Department of Health & Environment
- Paula Sanders, Director Magnet & Clinical Excellence, Stormont Vail Health
- Damon Shore, Continuous Improvement Engineer, MARS Wrigley
- Troy Simoneau, Director of Operations, Kansas Gas Service
- Jason Smith, Director of Volunteer Engagement and Events, Topeka Civic Theatre
- Andrew Tague, Associate Attorney, Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer, LLP
- Jason Tyron, Deputy Director of Public Works, City of Topeka
- Steven Vickery, Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, MARS Wrigley
- Shane Warta, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Topeka Community Foundation
- Cola White, Finance Manager, Cornerstone of Topeka
- Andrew Wright, Delivery Group Leader, Bartlett & West
