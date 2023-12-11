KU's S'Mya Nichols named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

Local Shawnee Mission West star S'Mya Nichols signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Jayhawks on Wednesday.(Damon Young | KU Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Standout Kansas women’s basketball guard S’Mya Nichols has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

Nichols led the Jayhawks to a 2-0 record this past week with back-to-back 20-point performances, both career highs, earning her first collegiate conference honor.

On Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Nichols scored 20 points on 8-14 shooting en route to a 79-57 victory over Houston Christian. She also added four rebounds and four asissts.

The Jayhawks then took down Wichita State on Sunday afternoon 76-56, led by Nichols’ career-high 23 points on 10-12 shooting from the field. She also tacked on four assists, one steal, and one rebound.

The Overland Park, KS native is the first Jayhawk to earn the award since Ioanna Chatzileonti won it twice in the 2020-21 season.

Nichols and the Jayhawks will be back at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 16th to host Central Arkansas at 4:00 p.m.

