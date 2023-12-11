Kobe Savage to transfer out of K-State football

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State star safety Kobe Savage has entered his name in the transfer portal, first reported by On3 Sports.

Throughout two years in Manhattan, Savage recorded 115 tackles and 6 interceptions.

The JuCo product spent two years at Tyler JC before joining the Wildcats in 2022.

Savage is now the 14th Wildcat to enter the portal following the end of the 2023 regular season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.