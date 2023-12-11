Kobe Savage to transfer out of K-State football

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Kansas State...
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Kansas State safety Kobe Savage (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State star safety Kobe Savage has entered his name in the transfer portal, first reported by On3 Sports.

Throughout two years in Manhattan, Savage recorded 115 tackles and 6 interceptions.

The JuCo product spent two years at Tyler JC before joining the Wildcats in 2022.

Savage is now the 14th Wildcat to enter the portal following the end of the 2023 regular season.

