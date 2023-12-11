Kansas Youth Chorale strikes a joyful note in a holiday concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Youth Chorale Marks 14th Season at First Presbyterian Church, Joined by ‘This Generation Chorale’ from Washburn Rural High School.

Doors Open at 6:30 p.m., Concert Begins at 7:00 p.m.

The 37-member Chorale, Featuring Students in Grades 4 to 8, Presents Well-Known Classics including ‘All on a Silent Night’ and ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas.’

“I’m excited about it because the children have worked so hard and they are so enthusiastic and joyful,” said Kansas Youth Chorale Manager Connie Baer. “As we listen to them singing its like the angels are singing in heaven. Its a special gift to the community that we have prepared. We have sung at the library, we have sung at a retirement home. We enjoy so much sharing the joy of music with the community.”

