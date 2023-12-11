K-State's Arthur Kaluma named Big 12 Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball forward Arthur Kaluma has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

Kaluma led the Wildcats to a 2-0 record this past week, averaging a double-double in each game.

The Glendale, AZ native scored a season-high 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field against Villanova on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum, including a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. 17 points all came within the first half. The 26 total points were just one shy of his career-high 27, set back at Creighton in 2022.

He then posted his fifth career double-double at LSU on Saturday, scoring 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Kaluma and the Wildcats will be back at Bramlage Coliseum to host Nebraska on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

