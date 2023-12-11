K-State's Arthur Kaluma named Big 12 Player of the Week

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) to put up...
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball forward Arthur Kaluma has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

Kaluma led the Wildcats to a 2-0 record this past week, averaging a double-double in each game.

The Glendale, AZ native scored a season-high 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field against Villanova on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum, including a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. 17 points all came within the first half. The 26 total points were just one shy of his career-high 27, set back at Creighton in 2022.

He then posted his fifth career double-double at LSU on Saturday, scoring 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Kaluma and the Wildcats will be back at Bramlage Coliseum to host Nebraska on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

