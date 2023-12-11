Jewish leaders prepare for Statehouse Hanukkah celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jewish leaders around the state are gearing up for a holiday celebration at the Kansas Statehouse on the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Chabad of Kansas says that at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, on the sixth night of Hanukkah, the festival of lights, a celebration and a menorah lighting ceremony will be held at the Kansas State Capitol.

Officials noted that the holiday commemorates the reclaiming of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem by the Maccabees from the hands of the Syrians in the second century. A miracle happened when one jar of oil burned for eight days until new oil could be brought. One message is that a source of light benefits anyone nearby.

Chabad of Kansas indicated that Governor Laura Kelly will be present, along with various members of the State Legislature and members of the Jewish community. The program will include a menorah lighting ceremony and remarks from the Governor, followed by music, traditional holiday foods of “latkes” and jelly donuts, Chanukah “Gelt” and special activities for the children.

“The lighting of the menorah at the State Capitol is a wonderful symbol of the religious freedom that is the hallmark of Kansas and of this great country”, said Rabbi Zalman Tiechtel. “We are honored that the State Capital will host this celebration”.

Chabad of Kansas said it sponsors the event while the ceremony will be conducted by Rabbi Tiechtel, director of the regional Chabad.

