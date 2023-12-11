Hundreds of dollars in Lego sets stolen from Manhattan Walmart

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have opened an investigation after hundreds of dollars in Legos were stolen from the Walmart in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, law enforcement officials were called to Walmart at 101 Bluemont Ave. with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they found employees who reported two unknown suspects had stolen multiple sets of Legos. The theft cost the company more than $1,000.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

