Gun pulled on family during dispute at Lawrence business, one arrested

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An argument over a debit card left inside a Lawrence business led to the arrest of one man after he pulled a gun on the victim, his child and the child’s mother.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 23rd and Louisiana St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a man who reported he had left his debit card inside a business and when he returned to pick it up, he got into an argument with the suspect, later identified as Cadence E. Nunez Ruckman, 27, of Lawrence. The victim believed Nunez Ruckman had picked his card up and used it.

When confronted, LKPD said Nunez Ruckman allegedly pulled a gun on the man, his 4-year-old child and the child’s mother. The victim took off with his family and got them to safety before he returned to phone the police. By that time, the Nunez Ruckman had vanished.

Police said they were able to speak to witnesses and review evidence. Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Nunez Ruckman was found and arrested near 8th and Kentucky St. He was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

Aggravated assault

Endangering a child

Criminal threat

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance

As of 8:40 a.m. on Monday, Nunez Ruckman remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.