First Lutheran Church presents annual living nativity to tell the Christmas story

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First Lutheran Church hosted its annual drive-through living nativity event.

“It’s just an amazing kind of experience because you really get an opportunity to see the story of Christ’s birth live,” said First Lutheran Church Living Nativity Chair Jeff Montague.

Eight different nativity scenes re-enacted the birth of Christ with live animals and over one hundred volunteer actors.

“This is our Christmas event to the community. It’s a free event, come and celebrate Christ’s birth with us,” said Montague. “That’s really what it amounts to, it’s about our community and not just our church community but anyone in our immediate neighborhood or anywhere around Topeka.”

Each car received a narrated recording that re-told the birth of Jesus.

“Our next scene is the shepherds. we have a hay enclosure with sheep and I think there’s a goat out there this year, so live animals there. Of course, the shepherds are visited by the angels to tell them that the king is born. Then we have the angel scene, the heavenly hosts, and we have adults and kids, especially some cute little kids dressed as angels,” said Montague.

Austin Jackson has been participating in the living nativity for the past ten years.

This year he was at station number 6 where he played a wise man.

“In that scene, the wise man is traveling from afar to see the baby Jesus as sent by King Herod. They were kind of sent as double agents and decided to not listen to King Herod. They found the baby and were so overcome with joy that they just left without telling King Herod where he was,” said Wise Man Austin Jackson. “It’s one of the scenes where everyone knows who the wise men are, they heard the songs but it’s nice to tell that side of the story.”

