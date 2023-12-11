FIRST LOOK: Students help new Washburn University president’s house take shape

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new residence for the Washburn University president is taking shape just off-campus.

The Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation received an anonymous, $1 million gift in September 2022 to build a presidential home. They selected a site at 1709 SW MacVicar Ave. The foundation bought the lot in 2021 and gifted it to the university for future use.

The university is using what’s now called McVicar House as a training ground as construction continues. Monday, students from Washburn Tech’s electrical class worked alongside the crews from Luke Dillon Electrical who are doing electrical work on the project. Luke’s son Trace graduated from the program last spring, and another son, Bodie, is a current student.

“It’s something not a lot of people get to do and you get to connect with your kids in a different way,” Luke Dillon said. “It’s pretty neat.”

Both Trace and Bodie say they’re learning a lot from their dad, and from being part of this project.

“It’s a good idea to be able to come here and learn on-the-job training: putting in outlets, putting in panels, wiring lights,” Bodie said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to learn.”

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, Washburn’s current president, visited the construction site Monday. The exterior is now enclosed, with rooms mapped out via studs, though actual walls have yet to divide them.

“It is so exciting that our students are able to contribute to this beautiful home for Washburn University and get on-the-job training,” she said.

It’s also exciting for Washburn Tech’s electrical instructor, Chris Mullins. He also is a Washburn Tech alum.

“This is historic,” he said. “This is where the president of Washburn University will live, will reside, and we get to take part in that, what’s going to live forever. It’s pretty neat.”

The house is slated to be finished by Summer 2024. It is named McVicar House to honor Peter McVicar, who served as Washburn’s president from 1871 to 1895. The school’s records indicate he spelled his last name McVicar when conducting university business. Both the McVicar and MacVicar spellings have been used since the 1800s, with MacVicar being the spelling used for the street on which the house is located.

Retired president Dr. Jerry Farley was allowed to stay in Washburn’s previous president’s residence, under terms of his exit agreement. The university is leasing an apartment for Dr. Mazachek until the new home is complete.

The home will have public spaces on the main floor, with private living space for presidents and their families on the second floor.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.