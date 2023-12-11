Early-morning house fire costs Topeka homeowners $20k in damages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning house fire near downtown Topeka over the weekend has cost the owners around $20,000 in damages.

The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, emergency crews were called to 1120 SW Lincoln St. with reports of a housefire.

When first responders arrived, they said they found smoke and flames raging in the back of a single-story home. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

TFD noted that a preliminary search found there was no one home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported as a result.

Investigators said they found the cause of the fire to be accidental. The damage is estimated to cost around $20,000. Working smoke detectors were not found inside the home.

