Drivers warned county road southeast of Topeka set to close

FILE
FILE(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned that a county road southeast of Topeka is set to close for two days as crews begin a replacement project.

Officials with Shawnee County have warned drivers that starting at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, crews will begin work on SE 53rd St. between SE Shawnee Heights and SE Stanley Rd.

Crews noted that they will replace a cross-road culvert. The closure is set to begin about 1,500 feet west of Stanley Rd. on 53rd St.

County officials indicated that both east and westbound lanes will be closed throughout the day and overnight. No detour will be posted.

According to crews, the project should be completed by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

