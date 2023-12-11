Driver flown to hospital after head-on collision closes road south of Lawrence

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was taken to a nearby hospital via helicopter ambulance after a serious head-on collision closed a rural road for hours south of Lawrence.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of N. 600 and E. 1452 Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found two vehicles had collided head-on. No vehicle descriptions have been released.

The Sheriff’s Office said one driver was taken to a nearby hospital via helicopter ambulance. No driver or patient identities have been released.

Law enforcement officials noted that N. 600 Road was closed to traffic as deputies investigated the crash. The roadway reopened about two hours later.

