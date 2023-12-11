Dogs missing after deadly crash

Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead.
By Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Dec. 11, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead, WHNS reports.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 51 on I-85 around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another vehicle and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner identified the deceased victims as Storm Shepard, 27, of South Carolina, Sharae Green, 45, of Georgia, both female, and a man named Jimmie Wallace, 69, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered non-serious injuries and were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Officials say Green was traveling with family and two dogs. The dogs were no longer on the scene when responders arrived. The dogs are microchipped.

Anyone with information on the missing dogs is asked to call the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at 864-467-8945.

