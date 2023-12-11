Disturbance leads to arrest of one after break-in victim threatened with weapon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning disturbance led officials to arrest a Topeka man after he allegedly broke into the home of someone he knew and threatened them with a weapon.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, law enforcement officials received a 911 call and were sent to the 2900 block of SW Gage Blvd.

When first responders arrived, they said they found two individuals who did know each other. It had been alleged that one of the adults, Zebadiah R. Williams, 22, of Topeak, had broken into the victim’s home and threatened them with a deadly weapon.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Williams was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated assault

Criminal threat

Criminal restraint

Domestic battery

As of Monday, Williams remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

