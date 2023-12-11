Derek Hough: “Long road to recovery” ahead for wife Hayley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Derek Hough has updated fans about a health crisis his wife, Washburn Rural graduate and professional dancer, Hayley Erbert experienced.

A “long road to recovery” is ahead the former Dancing With the Stars choreographer said in an Instagram post.

The newlyweds who married earlier in 2023 were in Washington, D.C., for a performance on their “Symphony of Dance” tour when Hayley became disoriented. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy.

“The Kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable and life-changing time is immeasurable,” Hough wrote.

Hough said Hayley’s will, strength and resilience throughout the incident has been inspiring.

