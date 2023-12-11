Chiefs can’t complete comeback over Bills

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Chiefs trailed to start a game for the third straight week and lose their third straight game, 20-17.

Buffalo’s James Cook got them on the board first with a 25-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. They would lead 14-0 after Josh Allen ran one in from six yards away in the second quarter.

The Chiefs would get on the board with a seven yard rushing touchdown from Jerick McKinnon just before halftime, 14-7 Kansas City trailed.

To begin the second half, the Bills went up 17-7 after a 31-yard field goal from Tyler Bass but then Patrick Mahomes found Rashee Rice in the back of the end zone five minutes later, his sixth on the season, 17-14 at that point.

Kansas City would eventually tie it up at 17 after a Harrison Butker field goal from 27-yards with 11 minutes to go in the game.

On 3rd and 27, the Chiefs picked up a huge sack from Charles Omenihu to force Buffalo to punt with under eight minutes to go tied at 17-17 but couldn’t do anything on offense to capitalize on it, going three and out.

Mahomes finished at 23-37 for 271 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Travis Kelce had six catches for 83 yards while Rice finished with 53 yards but he did lose a fumble.

The Chiefs had a costly penalty from Kadarius Toney who lined up offsides with Kansas City driving to score and on a 4th and 15, the Chiefs couldn’t convert and they fall to 8-5 on the season.

They now play the Patriots next Sunday at noon on FOX.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.