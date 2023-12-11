Chiefs can’t complete comeback over Bills

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the second half of...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Chiefs trailed to start a game for the third straight week and lose their third straight game, 20-17.

Buffalo’s James Cook got them on the board first with a 25-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. They would lead 14-0 after Josh Allen ran one in from six yards away in the second quarter.

The Chiefs would get on the board with a seven yard rushing touchdown from Jerick McKinnon just before halftime, 14-7 Kansas City trailed.

To begin the second half, the Bills went up 17-7 after a 31-yard field goal from Tyler Bass but then Patrick Mahomes found Rashee Rice in the back of the end zone five minutes later, his sixth on the season, 17-14 at that point.

Kansas City would eventually tie it up at 17 after a Harrison Butker field goal from 27-yards with 11 minutes to go in the game.

On 3rd and 27, the Chiefs picked up a huge sack from Charles Omenihu to force Buffalo to punt with under eight minutes to go tied at 17-17 but couldn’t do anything on offense to capitalize on it, going three and out.

Mahomes finished at 23-37 for 271 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Travis Kelce had six catches for 83 yards while Rice finished with 53 yards but he did lose a fumble.

The Chiefs had a costly penalty from Kadarius Toney who lined up offsides with Kansas City driving to score and on a 4th and 15, the Chiefs couldn’t convert and they fall to 8-5 on the season.

They now play the Patriots next Sunday at noon on FOX.

