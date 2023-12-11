Blue Christmas worship service offers support during holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The holiday season is supposed to be merry and bright, but it can be a tough time for many people, too.

Pastor Sandra Brown with Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how they’re offering support.

The church’s annual Blue Christmas worship service acknowledges people may experience feeling of grief, loss or sadness during the holidays. Brown said it is for anyone seeking comfort and home.

Brown said the service will be about 45 minutes long. It will include quiet reflection, along with meaningful words and music. People also may light candles in remembrance of loved ones.

The Blue Christmas worship service will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison. It will be live-streamed at fpctopeka.org.

First Presbyterian also hosts its final Noon Noels program at Noon, Dec. 13. Music will be provided by the Choraliers from Shawnee Heights High School. The lunch menu is soup, cornbread and cinnamon rolls. Lunch may be enjoyed before or after the program, at a suggested $5 donation.

