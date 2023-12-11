Attempted break-in leads to man’s arrest after victim threatened with gun

Nathan DeLong
Nathan DeLong(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An attempted vehicle break-in over the weekend led to one man’s arrest after he threatened the victim with a gun and tried to outrun police in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, law enforcement officials were called to the 2800 block of SE Highland Ct. with reports of a suspicious person.

When first responders arrived, they saw two individuals in an argument and approached. It was alleged that one of them, Nathan E. DeLong, 34, of Topeka, had attempted to break into vehicles and used a firearm to threaten the other.

TPD said DeLong attempted to run while at the scene, however, he was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. During the course of the investigation, illegal drugs were also found.

Police noted that DeLong was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault of law enforcement officials
  • Aggravated assault
  • Two counts of interference with law enforcement
  • Criminal threat
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

As of Monday, DeLong remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

