Arrest made after police find woman brutalized near Lawrence campsite

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An arrest has been made after police found a woman who had been brutalized near the Lawrence campsite over the weekend.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, law enforcement officials found a woman who had apparently been hit in the face and on the head several times with a metal pipe near 7th and New Jersey St.

LKPD said it believes the attack took place at the nearby North Lawrence campsite. The site was scored for witnesses and evidence was gathered.

First responders said they were able to help the woman, whose clothes and face were covered with blood, then took her to a local hospital for further treatment.

Law enforcement officials said they believe they found the weapon used in the crime and later arrested a female suspect, identified as Shawnda D. Hess, 35, of Lawrence, near 8th and Massachusetts St.

Hess was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on aggravated battery. As of Monday, she remains behind bars with no bond listed.

At last check, LKPD said the victim was expected to be okay, but would be hospitalized for several days.

