Arrest made after man undresses in front of teens in Manhattan hot tub

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly got naked in front of three teenage girls in a Manhattan hot tub.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:35 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, law enforcement officials were called to a public hot tub in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found three female teenage victims, ages 14, 16 and 17, who reported a man they knew undressed himself in the hot tub in front of them.

As a result, the suspect, identified as Fernando Velasquez, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on lewd and lascivious behavior.

As of Monday, Velasquez remains behind bars on a $7,000 bond.

