Woolly Farms Foundation holds 4th annual A Very Woolly Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Very Woolly Christmas held their fundraising even on Saturday at Mammoth Sports Academy.

Woolly Farms Foundation serves individuals with diverse needs and abilities to reach their fullest potential.

The event had everything from inflatables, roughly 40 vendors, a silent auction, and even three football players from the University of Kansas to sign autographs.

The foundation has adopted 60 kids in the community to provide gifts for them this Christmas to ensure that no one goes without.

Board Members from Woolly’s Farm Foundation, Kysa and Chrissy Farrant, said that they love being able to give back to a community that it constantly giving to them.

“Our purpose is giving back,” said Kysa. “Through our foundation we have 27 members and to teach people about special needs adults and then to give back — I think it’s huge.”

“Sometimes whenever you go through your day-to-day, you forget those reasons and when you have everyone in a room and you see our members together and see the community coming — it’s just filling our cup every time that we do this,” said Chrissy.

University of Kansas football players, Mello Dotson, Devin Neal, and Jalon Daniels signed autographs beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Neal said that it brings him joy to be able to bring a smile to all of the kids faces.

”A lot of people are here today supporting the Woolly Farms Foundation and it’s such a great cause by helping those who need it and I’m all for it,” said Neal. “We’re super happy to be here and doing whatever we can to make someone’s Christmas a little bit better.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.