Washburn men's and women's basketball sweep Rogers State

Washburn women's basketball celebrates a win over Rogers State
Washburn women's basketball celebrates a win over Rogers State
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men’s and women’s basketball both posted dominant performances at Lee Arena on Saturday with Rogers State in town.

The women first defeated the Hillcats 56-44. Yiibari Nwidadah led the Ichabods with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The ‘Bods are now 6-2 on the season.

The men then followed with a high-scoring 93-71 victory over the Hillcats. The Ichabods made 17 of 28 three-point attempts.

Jack Bachelor came off the bench to lead the team with 17 points. Jarmell Johnson followed with 15 points. The men are now 5-3 on the year.

Both Washburn squads will head to Northwest Missouri State for a double-header on Wednesday night starting at 5:30 p.m.

