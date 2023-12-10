Washburn men's and women's basketball sweep Rogers State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men’s and women’s basketball both posted dominant performances at Lee Arena on Saturday with Rogers State in town.

The women first defeated the Hillcats 56-44. Yiibari Nwidadah led the Ichabods with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The ‘Bods are now 6-2 on the season.

The men then followed with a high-scoring 93-71 victory over the Hillcats. The Ichabods made 17 of 28 three-point attempts.

Jack Bachelor came off the bench to lead the team with 17 points. Jarmell Johnson followed with 15 points. The men are now 5-3 on the year.

Both Washburn squads will head to Northwest Missouri State for a double-header on Wednesday night starting at 5:30 p.m.

