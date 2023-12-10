Verdict set aside in defamation case after woman unhappy with plastic surgeon

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has backed up the decision of a lower court to set the verdict aside in a case of defamation between a Johnson County woman and a cosmetic surgeon.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal 122,400: Elysia A. Marcus v. Eric Swanson, it recently unanimously affirmed the Court of Appeals decision which also affirmed the Johnson Co. District Court decision to set aside a defamation judgment against the defendant.

Court records indicate that a jury found Marcus liable for defamation based on false and negative online Yelp reviews of the skills of Swanson, a cosmetic surgeon. However, the district court set the verdict aside as the plaintiff failed to show how the reviews damaged his reputation.

Court documents show that Marcus sought Swanson’s services and had a number of cosmetic surgeries done, however, she was unhappy with the results. After it was settled that Swanson would refund the money spent and Marcus would not turn to the media about the incident, she posted two negative reviews about him and his business on Yelp under a false name.

On appeal, the Court explained that Marcus failed to show reputational harm for several reasons. It also rejected Swanson’s claim that the common law doctrine of defamation per se relieved him of the burden to show his reputation had been harmed as damages should be presumed.

The Court clarified that Swanson could not rely on this doctrine as defamation per se and presumed damages were abolished in a previous Supreme Court case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warn residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City
One person is dead following a fatal crash in Washington County.
One dead following fatal crash in Washington County
K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the...
Light is shed on situation involving Nae’Qwan Tomlin on the men’s basketball team
A car drove through Perfect Brow Bar on Wanamaker in Topeka, Kan.
Car drives through Perfect Brow Bar in Topeka
Amid a years-long battle with Shawnee County over taxes, Heartland Motorsports Park will be...
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets

Latest News

John Pepper
Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man found guilty of Wichita rape, murder
FILE
Arrest made in Americus poaching incident, information still needed in others
Police have identified three persons of interest in multiple Burlington theft investigations.
Community helps police identify 3 in multiple Burlington theft cases
FILE
Passenger grabs wheel causing collision that left two injured on I-70 in KC