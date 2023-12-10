Verdict set aside in defamation case after woman unhappy with plastic surgeon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has backed up the decision of a lower court to set the verdict aside in a case of defamation between a Johnson County woman and a cosmetic surgeon.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal 122,400: Elysia A. Marcus v. Eric Swanson, it recently unanimously affirmed the Court of Appeals decision which also affirmed the Johnson Co. District Court decision to set aside a defamation judgment against the defendant.

Court records indicate that a jury found Marcus liable for defamation based on false and negative online Yelp reviews of the skills of Swanson, a cosmetic surgeon. However, the district court set the verdict aside as the plaintiff failed to show how the reviews damaged his reputation.

Court documents show that Marcus sought Swanson’s services and had a number of cosmetic surgeries done, however, she was unhappy with the results. After it was settled that Swanson would refund the money spent and Marcus would not turn to the media about the incident, she posted two negative reviews about him and his business on Yelp under a false name.

On appeal, the Court explained that Marcus failed to show reputational harm for several reasons. It also rejected Swanson’s claim that the common law doctrine of defamation per se relieved him of the burden to show his reputation had been harmed as damages should be presumed.

The Court clarified that Swanson could not rely on this doctrine as defamation per se and presumed damages were abolished in a previous Supreme Court case.

