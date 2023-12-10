Topeka Police investigate weekend shooting that injured one

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning shooting near the Westboro neighborhood in Topeka left one man in the hospital and spurred an ongoing investigation.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of SW Gage Blvd. with reports of a shooting.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

